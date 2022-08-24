Braless trend : Cara Delevingne, always elegant, even without a bra

Addison Rae, Meghan Markle, Lizzo, Khloe Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Lili Rose-Depp, Mathilde Tantot, Hailey Baldwin, Sandra Bullock, we no longer count the number of celebrities (actresses, singers, models …) who dare the braless. And Cara Delevingne is a perfect example because beyond the undeniable comfort, there is also a militant act … which does not prevent you from remaining elegant.

Cara Delevingne: at war for the power of women in a world rotten by men

“Peg the Patriarchy.” These were the words inscribed on a white bulletproof vest worn on the steps of the Met Gala 2021 by Cara Delevingne. Provocative braless Dior outfit and carrying a strong message. Because for Cara gender and social issues are important. Her striking statements to Vogue about women’s empowerment and gender equality have not gone unnoticed. She has learned to speak her mind and does not hesitate to call the fashion world toxic.

Women relegated to the rank of object, imposed physique and creator of eating disorders, psychological and other, perverse managers, she no longer hesitates to defend others after having learned to defend herself.

And she lives her sexuality in a liberated way. Not hiding her breasts? Yes and then? She even dares to ask the question on Instagram “why can’t I show my nipples?“. But always in elegance: at the gala amfAR 2022 of the Cannes Film Festival it is in braless outfit that she appeared, that is to say a beautiful cut black dress from Mônot with a plunging neckline on her hips and a slit on the thigh going up almost as high.

Blazer or shirt open without bra, whatever she does she is classy and provocative, hypnotizing and elegant as no other.

The braless, a trend that asserts itself

If, a few decades ago, the braless was considered vulgar or frowned upon, it is now a trend displayed by both the younger generation and the older ones. To illustrate this, let’s note that just 5 days ago, Elle magazine devoted a full article to it: “Braless: The Pros And Cons Of Not Wearing A Bra“. We learn that during the pandemic the hashtag #freethenipple appeared, that despite the love we have for these lacy panties, the comfort of not being wrapped in them, not sweating because of them and not having chafing is much more important to us as women.

The article goes on to give many tips ranging from How to work the core and back muscles to Is it purely cosmetic? Also reviewing sports bras vs. charm bras.

In short, in conclusion, it’s up to everyone to make up their own mind. For me it will be without, it is much more pleasant like that and then… it helps to capture the attention of men.