Response to the rumor of marriage between Zuzana Čaputová and Juraj Rizman!

Rumors have been circulating in the Slovak media for some time that the president Zuzana Čaputová (the first woman in the history of Slovakia to be elected) is going to marry her partner and communications advisor Juraj Rizman.

The opposition is using this to destabilize the presidential couple, who admittedly present the ideal image of a happy and harmonious couple despite the heavy responsibilities they are subject to. Their relationship has lasted for nearly three years without any clouds in the sky of their romance. A photo has, a few days ago, revived the question that everyone had on the tongue. Indeed, the couple posted on Instagram a romantic selfie on a sunset background. Nothing like this to re-launch the rumor and for some media to even dare to ask the question directly to the interested party!

Shocked by the question of his upcoming marriage to Zuzana Čaputová, Juraj Rizman responded by clearing things up and sending some jabs at his enemies :

Juraj Rizman responds to rumors of marriage to Zuzana Čaputová

The first gentleman of the country responded to the media in a very clear way by addressing the rumors of which he is the victim. Specifically the one where their wedding would be planned to take place during the second electoral round. These speculations imply that this marriage would be a simple calculation intended to improve the popularity rating of the presidential couple. Juraj Rizman dismisses this argument by explaining that if this wedding were to look like a political calculation then it would certainly not take place. Indeed, he does not want to marry Zuzana Čaputová at all under these conditions and he clearly explains that he is ready to wait for the time it will take (i.e. until she is no longer president of the country) to fully enjoy this wedding.

For Zuzana Čaputová and Juraj Rizman, there is no urgency to get married

Moreover, the couple is in no hurry to get married at all. They are currently enjoying the moment, focusing on their love more than on a possible marriage and consider that by not being married they face less pressure. The idea of having or not having a marriage certificate that unites them is not their priority at all. Indeed, both of them have already been married and divorced. Zuzana Čaputová separated from her previous husband Ivan Čaput in 2016 to formalize a divorce in 2018. They had two daughters Emma and Lea together and their relationship has always remained very stable and friendly just like their divorce which was examined. They consider themselves friends. On his side Juraj Rizman has also been married and divorced. Love is the most important thing. Marriage will come later!