Auction on 1998 NBA final Michael Jordan’s iconic Jersey

In 1998, the Chicago Bulls faced off against the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals. The series was a rematch of the previous year’s Finals, which the Bulls had won in six games. This time around, the Bulls were looking to cement their place as one of the greatest teams of all time by winning a second consecutive title. Michael Jordan was once again the star of the show, averaging 28.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game in the series.

Who is Michael Jordan ?

Michael Jeffrey Jordan (born February 17, 1963), also known by his initials MJ, is an American former professional basketball player and the principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He played 15 seasons in the NBA, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls. His biography on the official NBA website states: “By acclamation, Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time.” He was one of the most effectively marketed athletes of his generation and was considered instrumental in popularizing the NBA around the world in the 1980s and 1990s.

Why this 1998 NBA final jersey is iconic ?

The 1998 NBA Finals was the championship round of the 1998 playoffs of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the conclusion of the 1997–98 NBA season. The Eastern Conference champion Chicago Bulls defeated the Western Conference champion Utah Jazz 4 games to 2. The series was played from June 3 to June 14, 1998, and marked Michael Jordan’s sixth NBA championship and his second three-peat with the Bulls.

During this season, also called the “last dance”, Michael was at the top of his abilities. He was also understanding that this would be his last chance to play the NBA championship with the bulls. A miniseries called “The Last Dance” was released in 2020 by ESPN/netflix

The Sotheby’s auction will open at 10am on September 6

Michael Jordan is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. His jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals is iconic and is expected to fetch a high price at auction, estimated between $3 and $5 million. The jersey come from a private collection and the auction is a unique chance to obtain an object of the legend.