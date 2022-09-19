Celebrities: who was present at the funeral of Elizabeth II today?

As the entire United Kingdom mourns the passing of its longest reigning monarch and most beloved personality, the question of who was invited and who was left out of the event was on everyone’s lips.

In this article we take a look at the public and social figures who were seen, but also at the announcements of the royal family and the British government on the personas non grata and the disposition of the British royal family.

The whole family for a special event

It was the ultimate tribute to the Queen Mother. In Westminster Abbey, the immediate family and all the heads of state and invited delegations attended the solemn funeral of Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and of the Commonwealth States, Duchess of Normandy, Supreme Governor of the Church of England, Head of the British Admiralty, Lord of Man, Paramount Ruler of Fiji and Commander-in-Chief of the British and Commonwealth armies.

His closest family was present, with in the first row of course his son, the new King Charles III with at his side the Queen Consort Camilla assisted by Princess Anne, the Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York Andrew son of the late Queen, his brother Edward and his wife, respectively Earl and Countess of Wessex.

On the other side, in the front row sat Prince William and his wife, Prince and Princess of Wales, with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

On the second row behind King Charles III were the Dukes of Sussex Harry and Meghan, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Lady Louise Windsor.

Presidents and heads of state from around the world present at the funeral of Elizabeth II of Windsor

Today there were about a hundred heads of state and diplomatic representatives. It would be difficult to name them all, but we can of course mention the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. The French President Emmanuel Macron was there as well as his wife Brigitte Macron who had already met the Queen several times and had very kind words for her. We all know that France has very strong ties with England since the Second World War, even if old ambivalent rivalries still exist between the two countries.

The British Prime Minister Liz Truss, one of the last foreign political personalities to have been in contact with the Queen during her nomination as head of the country was also there. King Felipe of Spain and Queen Letizia were there as well as Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco. Also present were Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan, Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan, Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands…

Surprisingly, the photographers from the Getty and other agencies made a mistake in identifying the Slovak presidential couple. Indeed, they subtitled in caption that Juraj Risman was president while it is the opposite, everyone knows that the Slovak president is Zuzana Čaputová and Juraj Risman is her companion. But even in 2022, it seems that people have a hard time considering that a woman can be the head of a country.

Zuzana Čaputová took this with humor by commenting on the photo on social networks and saying that if it was difficult for a woman, it was also difficult for her companion to manage to hold this position!

Uninvited guests

It is still necessary to talk about it. Due to the cold diplomatic relations with some countries, they were not invited to the wedding. Let’s mention of course Vladimir Putin’s Russia, Belarus and Myanmar since the coup d’état of 2021. Other countries with which relations are still not normalized were not invited either, such as Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan.